McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

"I'm going to give him a big shout-out right now, he's doing exactly what we need him to do," Meadows said about McConnell at a news conference outside the Capitol.

"I can tell you that they are going to go ahead and have a trial on impeachment in the Senate whether Nancy Pelosi does her job or not." On Tuesday, McConnell said Republicans in the U.S. Senate have enough votes to proceed on rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump that would delay a decision on whether to allow witness testimony.

McConnell added that the chamber first needed to receive the articles of impeachment from the House of Representatives, and he hoped House Democrats' withholding of articles would end this week.