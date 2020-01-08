McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:17s - Published McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from his fellow Republicans to set the rules. 0

