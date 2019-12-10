Anthony Davis Reportedly Declines $146 Million Max Contract and Will Be Free Agent

Sources say that the Los Angeles Lakers star will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Lakers made the max contract offer to Davis on Tuesday, according to Yahoo Sports.

It is still expected that Davis will re-sign with Los Angeles in the offseason.

The Lakers can offer the forward a five-year, $202 million contract after the season.

Davis is averaging 27.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

He was traded to Los Angeles in the offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The forward injured his back during Tuesday night's game against the New York Knicks.

Davis will undergo an MRI and is expected to miss at least the next two games for the Lakers