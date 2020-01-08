Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street

Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets the new President of the European Commision Ursula von der Leyen at Downing Street.

Ahead of the meeting Mrs von der Leyen said talks on a free trade deal after Britain leaves the EU at the end of January would be "tough", with both sides seeking to protect their own interests.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ursula von der Leyen departs Downing Street [Video]Ursula von der Leyen departs Downing Street

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen departs Downing Street after meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:41Published

PM and EU Commission President chat inside No.10 [Video]PM and EU Commission President chat inside No.10

Boris Johnson has welcomed the EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen into Number 10 to discuss Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. The two joked about having been to school together..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.