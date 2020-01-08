Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published Boris Johnson welcomes EU Commission president in Downing Street Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets the new President of the European Commision Ursula von der Leyen at Downing Street. Ahead of the meeting Mrs von der Leyen said talks on a free trade deal after Britain leaves the EU at the end of January would be "tough", with both sides seeking to protect their own interests.

