Ashley Tisdale thinks people should 'hold off' on Botox

Ashley Tisdale thinks people should 'hold off' on Botox She has criticised the trend for having the wrinkle-smoothing injections before someone actually has lines on their face as she doesn't believe it has any benefits.

She told Glamour UK: She told Glamour UK: Ashely admitted there is a lot of "pressure" to present a flawless appearance on social media but she isn't a "big fan" of using apps to alter her look.

She told Glamour UK: She told Glamour UK: