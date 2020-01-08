Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ashley Tisdale thinks people should 'hold off' on Botox

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Ashley Tisdale thinks people should 'hold off' on Botox

Ashley Tisdale thinks people should 'hold off' on Botox

Ashley Tisdale thinks people should 'hold off' on Botox She has criticised the trend for having the wrinkle-smoothing injections before someone actually has lines on their face as she doesn't believe it has any benefits.

She told Glamour UK: She told Glamour UK: Ashely admitted there is a lot of "pressure" to present a flawless appearance on social media but she isn't a "big fan" of using apps to alter her look.

She told Glamour UK: She told Glamour UK:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ashley Tisdale slams pre-Botox [Video]Ashley Tisdale slams pre-Botox

Ashley Tisdale thinks people should "hold off" on getting Botox injections until they actually have wrinkles.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.