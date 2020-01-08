Global  

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Iran from the White House, where he reiterated that "no Americans were killed" in the Iranian strikes against two military bases in Iraq.

He also said that Iran appears to be "standing down"..
Tablet interactive: Iran missile attack on US troops in Iraq

Two US bases have been hit, the Pentagon confirmed. The US President Donald Trump has been briefed.
Highlights: Trump addresses Iran situation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday gave a national address on the escalating tensions with...
President Donald Trump: Iran Appears To Be Standing Down [Video]President Donald Trump: Iran Appears To Be Standing Down

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime.” The president spoke from the White House Wednesday about the Iranian missile attack on two bases that house U.S. troops in..

Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' [Video]Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military..

