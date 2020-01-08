Global  

Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes?

Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes?

Chelsea set to be West Ham to Fernandes?

The Transfer Show reveals why West Ham target Gedson Fernandes could now end up being signed by their Premier League rivals Chelsea.
West Ham make revised Gedson Fernandes offer as Chelsea enter transfer race

West Ham make revised Gedson Fernandes offer as Chelsea enter transfer raceBenfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes has been linked with Chelsea and Everton, as well as West Ham, in...
Daily Star - Published

Chelsea make bid for Benfica wonderkid Gedson Fernandes – but sources in Portugal suggest West Ham still in control

Chelsea have made a bid for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, according to reports. The...
talkSPORT - Published


vintu_p

Vin2_p RT @SkySportsNews: West Ham have made a revised offer for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea… 35 seconds ago

69OMARLIAN

Nungua MotumboDaPoet RT @SkySportsNews: Chelsea have made an offer, initial loan with obligation to buy, to Benfica for midfielder Gedson Fernandes. West Ham ma… 3 minutes ago

WeAreWolves_com

🐺 WeAreWolves.com 🐺 We have reportedly joined the race for Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, with a first offer of €35m rejected. He… https://t.co/7p6az1YU0X 15 minutes ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Chelsea official in Portugal in hope of beating West Ham and Everton to Gedson Fernandes transfer #CFC… https://t.co/wGp8xA2kqH 20 minutes ago

cameron_mchenry

Cameron McHenry⚒ RT @whufcbulletin: West Ham have made a revised offer for Gedson Fernandes West Ham initially offered an 18-month loan deal with an obliga… 25 minutes ago

cameron_mchenry

Cameron McHenry⚒ RT @whufcbulletin: Chelsea's offer for Fernandes is dependent on him playing at least 50 % of games during his loan spell. Benfica favour t… 25 minutes ago

