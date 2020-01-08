Global  

President Donald Trump: Iran Appears To Be Standing Down

President Donald Trump: Iran Appears To Be Standing Down

President Donald Trump: Iran Appears To Be Standing Down

“No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime.” The president spoke from the White House Wednesday about the Iranian missile attack on two bases that house U.S. troops in Iraq.

The president said "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."
