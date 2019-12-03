Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tesla, Inc. > Investors nervous but more room for bull run: wealth manager

Investors nervous but more room for bull run: wealth manager

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 05:03s - Published < > Embed
Investors nervous but more room for bull run: wealth manager

Investors nervous but more room for bull run: wealth manager

Investors are skittish, says Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber, but with a "ton of money out there," he sees more upside for stocks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Investors nervous but more room for bull run: wealth manager

Investors are skittish, says Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber, but with a "ton of money out there," he sees more upside for stocks.

He's also bullish about

Class="kln">Tesla, whose market valuation Wednesday topped that of GM and Ford combined.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cleveland-Cliffs to Buy AK Steel - A Bright and Shiny Merger? [Video]Cleveland-Cliffs to Buy AK Steel - A Bright and Shiny Merger?

Iron ore pellet producer Cleveland-Cliffs s buying flat-rolled carbon, stainless steel and electrical products maker AK Steel for $1.1 billion. But is it a bright and shiny deal for investors? Under..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.