Ivanka Trump Presented With 'The Friend Of Israel' Award 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:32s - Published Ivanka Trump was presented with “The Friend of Israel” award. Ivanka Trump was presented with “The Friend of Israel” award.

Recent related news from verified sources Ivanka Trump recieves "The Friend of Israel Award" from the IAC "It's a tremendous honor to receive the 'Friend of Israel Award' by the Israeli American Council,"...

