Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ivanka Trump Presented With 'The Friend Of Israel' Award

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Ivanka Trump Presented With 'The Friend Of Israel' AwardIvanka Trump was presented with “The Friend of Israel” award.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ivanka Trump recieves "The Friend of Israel Award" from the IAC

Ivanka Trump recieves The Friend of Israel Award from the IAC"It's a tremendous honor to receive the 'Friend of Israel Award' by the Israeli American Council,"...
Jerusalem Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Attacks Greta Thunberg After She Was Named 'Person of the Year' [Video]Trump Attacks Greta Thunberg After She Was Named 'Person of the Year'

Trump Attacks Greta Thunberg After She Was Named 'Person of the Year'. 'Time' magazine announced Thunberg as their "Person of the Year" on Wednesday. Referring to the award as "so ridiculous,"..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.