Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell

Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for the trial at the appropriate time.

Jonah Green reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell [Video]Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows [Video]McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows

Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump&apos;s Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.