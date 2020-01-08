U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that the Senate would make a decision on calling witnesses for the trial at the appropriate time.



Recent related videos from verified sources Senate won't haggle with House on impeachment - McConnell U.S. Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday the Senate would not haggle with the House of Representatives over procedures for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, adding that.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05Published 2 hours ago McConnell is doing 'exactly what we need him to do': Rep. Meadows Republican Representative Mark Meadows praises Mitch McConnell over his handling of President Trump's Senate impeachment trial, after the Senate majority leader said he had enough support from.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:17Published 6 hours ago