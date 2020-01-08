Global  

Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said 138 of the passengers on a Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran killing all on board were connecting to Canada and offered his deepest condolences on behalf of the nation.
Ukrainian jet crash kills 176, sets off mourning in Canada

The crash of a Ukrainian jetliner that killed 176 people in Iran touched off mourning Wednesday in...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Canada plane crash victims in Iran include lecturers, students

A pair of university lecturers and two students were among the 63 Canadian victims of a plane...
Reuters - Published


