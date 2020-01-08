Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:13s - Published Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said 138 of the passengers on a Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran killing all on board were connecting to Canada and offered his deepest condolences on behalf of the nation.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Ukrainian jet crash kills 176, sets off mourning in Canada The crash of a Ukrainian jetliner that killed 176 people in Iran touched off mourning Wednesday in...

SeattlePI.com - Published 23 minutes ago



Canada plane crash victims in Iran include lecturers, students A pair of university lecturers and two students were among the 63 Canadian victims of a plane...

Reuters - Published 9 hours ago







You Might Like