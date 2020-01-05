Global  

2 Rockets Fired Into Baghdad Green Zone

2 Rockets Fired Into Baghdad Green Zone

2 Rockets Fired Into Baghdad Green Zone

It is not clear who fired the rockets, but the incident comes just hours after Iran seemed to be standing down on future attacks.

CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has all the latest developments.
Two rockets hit Green Zone in Iraq's Baghdad

Baghdad [Iraq], Jan 09 (ANI): Two rockets fell in Baghdad's Green Zone on Thursday, Sputnik reported...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersHaaretzFrance 24


Three Katyusha rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone: police sources

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone which houses...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaCBC.caFOXNews.comIndiaTimesHaaretzIndian ExpressFrance 24Al Jazeera



Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone [Video]Sirens after rockets fall inside Iraq's Green Zone

Iraq&apos;s military said on Wednesday that two rockets had fallen inside Baghdad&apos;s heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:17Published

US-Iran tension escalates, Trump threatens to attack 52 targets in Iran|Oneindia News [Video]US-Iran tension escalates, Trump threatens to attack 52 targets in Iran|Oneindia News

US-IRAN TENSION ESCALATES, TRUMP THREATENS TO STRIKE, AFTER QASEM SOLEIMANI'S KILLING, US FEARS BACKLASH, TWO MISSILES HIT THE GREEN ZONE NEAR US EMBASSY IN BAGHDAD, IRAN'S GEN QASEM SOLEIMANI KILLED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:46Published

