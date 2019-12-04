Global  

Bad Boys for Life with Will Smith - Back in Action

It's time to go behind the scnes of Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton and Joe Pantoliano!

Release Date: January 17, 2020 Bad Boys for Life is an action comedy movie directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

It is a sequel to Bad Boys (1995) and Bad Boys II (2003) and the third and final installment in the Bad Boys franchise.

The film stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprising their roles as detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.
Wanna See Martin Lawrence + Will Smith In Action? Grab Your Free BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Screening Passes Now

Wanna See Martin Lawrence + Will Smith In Action? Grab Your Free BAD BOYS FOR LIFE Screening Passes NowThe wait is almost over – Hollywood heavyweights Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are teaming up for...
SOHH - Published

DJ Khaled To Executive Produce ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Soundtrack

Featuring Rick Ross, Meek Mill, City Girls, Quavo, Jaden Smith, Lil Jon and The Black Eyed Peas.
HipHopDX - Published


coachtonymee

rhaggerty651

ImmortalJuan

JN RT @TIDAL: Have you RSVP’d for CRWN to see Will Smith and @realmartymar talk about + preview 'Bad Boys For Life' with @ElliottWilson on Jan… 46 minutes ago

sianpardoeX

dreameramy84

CourtneyHallxxx

tomlinsfun

LennyWanser

Lenny Wanser Bad Boys, Bad Boys, whatcha gonna do? Check out my latest vid and relive the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action/… https://t.co/VvAaxubvzj 3 hours ago


Will Smith and Martin Lawrence talk 'Bad Boys' return [Video]Will Smith and Martin Lawrence talk 'Bad Boys' return

The actors star in 'Bad Boys for Life,' which hits theaters January 17.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Talk 'Bad Boys' Return [Video]Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Talk 'Bad Boys' Return

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Talk 'Bad Boys' Return. The actors star in 'Bad Boys for Life,' which hits theaters January 17. While on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' they discussed reuniting for the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published

