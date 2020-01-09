Global  

Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

Rep.

Mark Green (R-TN) was in Washington Wednesday just as President Trump announced that his administration would pursue sanctions against Iran after a missile strike on bases in Iraq used by U.S. personnel.

While some have seen the last week as an escalation of hostilities, Rep.

Green, himself a veteran of middle east wars, says that the administration's approach is the right one, including the fatal attack on Quds general Qasem Soleimani.
Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

