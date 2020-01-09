Rep. Mark Green says U.S. strategy is working in Iran

Rep.

Mark Green (R-TN) was in Washington Wednesday just as President Trump announced that his administration would pursue sanctions against Iran after a missile strike on bases in Iraq used by U.S. personnel.

While some have seen the last week as an escalation of hostilities, Rep.

Green, himself a veteran of middle east wars, says that the administration's approach is the right one, including the fatal attack on Quds general Qasem Soleimani.