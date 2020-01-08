Global  

Ukrainian Airlines plane crashes in Tehran, killing all aboard

A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.
TEHRAN, IRAN — A Ukrainian passenger plane crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff on Wednesday, allegedly due to technical issues.

According to FlightRadar24, Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 took off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport at 6:12 a.m.

On Wednesday.

It was bound for Kiev.

Al Jazeera reports that the Boeing 737-800 jet had been carrying 176 passengers and crew members.

According to Iranian State TV, the aircraft is suspected to have experienced mechanical issues, and stopped sending flight data just minutes after takeoff.

The plane crashed in a field in between the cities of Parand and Shariar.

All 176 passengers on board were killed.

An Iranian emergency official told state TV that emergency crews were trying to collect the bodies, which lay among shattered parts of the aircraft.

The Associated Press reports that according to a civil aviation spokesman, an investigation team has also been dispatched to the crash site.



