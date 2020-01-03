US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration.

The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

According to Gizmodo, Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.” The Pentagon said at least two bases where U.S. military personnel are stationed were targeted.

Military sources said claims of a third strike at Camp Taji were incorrect.