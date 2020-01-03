Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

The Department of Defense said the Iranian military retaliated against the Trump administration.

The attack came after Trump assassinated Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani.

According to Gizmodo, Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. and coalition forces in Iraq.” The Pentagon said at least two bases where U.S. military personnel are stationed were targeted.

Military sources said claims of a third strike at Camp Taji were incorrect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

US Confirms Military Strikes From Iran Against Trump Administration

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, No release required Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump opts against military strikes on Iran, announces new sanctions

Donald Trump said just because the US has a powerful military, that doesn't mean it had to use it.
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •Sydney Morning Herald


Netanyahu supports Trump after Iran's Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Tel Aviv [Israel], Jan 4 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday came out in the...
Sify - Published Also reported by •RTTNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

MagalinaMasso

Magalina A Masso RT @IsraelBreaking: URGENT: Iranian military confirms they have begun missile strikes targeting US bases in Iraq. US military also confirmi… 8 hours ago

vikaskumardtu

Vikas RT @ImtiazMadmood: US confirms 6 missiles hit the airbase. Iran will soon discover it's not dealing with Obama. A blunder has been made. T… 15 hours ago

Free_from_lies

🇺🇸 Inquisitor 🇺🇸 RT @watspn1013: Trump says “All is well!” Pentagon confirms Iran launched >12 missiles against our military in Iraq NO American casualtie… 18 hours ago

WJXTJoyPurdy

Joy Purdy We're expecting a public statement from President Trump this morning, after yesterday's series of Iranian ballistic… https://t.co/RmcI9DCZiX 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Says U.S. Will Not Attack After Iran Missile Strike [Video]President Trump Says U.S. Will Not Attack After Iran Missile Strike

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the tensions between the U.S. and Iran following strikes on military targets by both countries.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published

No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump [Video]No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump

No Americans were harmed in Iran missile attack Donald Trump

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.