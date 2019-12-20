Global  

NASA's TESS finds its first Earth-sized planet

NASA's TESS finds its first Earth-sized planetNASA's 'TESS' mission has found a possible Earth-sized habitable planet.
Recent related news from verified sources

NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planet

NASA finds another potentially habitable Earth-sized planetArticle by Jonathan Shieber of TechCrunch NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ExtremeTech


NASA's alien planet hunter discovers its first Earth-sized planet in 'habitable-zone'

Since its launch in April 2018, NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has found a great...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •ExtremeTech



Tweets about this

ShanMahesh46

CHE Mahesh @kira M246 RT @weatherindia: In yet another promising news on finding life or its signs beyond Earth, a @NASA planet hunter has discovered its first E… 4 minutes ago

Anya_Nyr

Anya Silva RT @SPACEdotcom: NASA's TESS Planet Hunter Finds Its 1st Earth-Size World in 'Habitable Zone' https://t.co/wYDp2NKp53 https://t.co/fOHtu3dI… 37 minutes ago

BensBookmarks

Ben Lovegrove Videos & Voiceovers #NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size Habitable-Zone World - Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discov… https://t.co/R4WxqZNUub 1 hour ago

MikeHeremans

Mike Heremans RT @NASAGoddard: @NASA_TESS >@NASA_TESS discovered its first Earth-size planet orbiting in its star’s habitable zone, the range of distance… 1 hour ago

Chatta64889539

Chathuri Hulangamuwa Nasa’s new telescope finds its first Earth-sized alien planet orbiting two stars https://t.co/z3bMLxug5i 1 hour ago

Roksanijeyn

Xannie🌹 Nasa’s new telescope finds its first Earth-sized alien planet orbiting two stars https://t.co/aCZWNpfAIa 1 hour ago

pas_gal

pg 🌍 'TESS Finds First Earth-Size Planet in the Habitable Zone' image from the #NASA_App https://t.co/kUGfCeKGSn https://t.co/4hHGrLWDS9 3 hours ago

rafawkes

Richard Fawkes NASA’s TESS Planet Hunter Finds Its First Earth-Size World in ‘Habitable Zone’ - https://t.co/H0nvTirRRc 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone [Video]NASA finds Earth-size world in habitable-zone

WASHINGTON — NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or 'TESS' mission, devised to specifically find Earth-sized planets orbiting nearby stars has identified TOI 700 d as a potential candidate..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:32Published

NASA's Mars 2020 rover conducts its first test drive [Video]NASA's Mars 2020 rover conducts its first test drive

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — As part of NASA's preparation for next year's Mars mission, the Mars 2020 rover took its first driving test at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on December..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:03Published

