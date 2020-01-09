HK protesters in Taiwan fear election results

Global  

A small but growing number of Hong Kong protesters who fled to Taiwan for safety over the past few months fear an opposition victory in the island's election this week will put them in peril and force them to leave.

Michelle Hennessy reports.
Taiwan has seemed like a safe haven for Hong Kong protesters fearing arrest.

Marches in cities across Taiwan have called for Hong Kongers to strive on.

And messages of support had appeared on the streets of Taipei.

While protesters who fled have no legal way of gaining permanent asylum here, Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen - has allowed dozens of them to temporarily stay.

But an upcoming election could hand victory to the opposition.

And some fear they could force them to leave.

One protester, who goes only by Jero, says he planned to stay in Taiwan.

He says he doesn't think he can go back to Hong Kong.

After he took part in the storming of the city's Legislative Council in July.

Something he fears he could face up to a decade behind bars for.

Taiwan's history is complicated.

China considers it its own, and wants to bring it under its control.

The current president is from a pro-independence party.

But her challenger favors closer ties with China.

And even though he's voiced support for the Hong Kong protesters, the prospect of a Han Kuo-yu presidency is still concerning some of the people who have fled here.

One protester who didn't want to reveal his real name, explained why: (SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) HONG KONG PROTESTER, NICKNAMED ROGER, SAYING: "When Han Kuo-yu visited Hong Kong, he ran to the Hong Kong Liaison Office to meet with cadres of communist China.

That showed clearly that he is of the pro-China faction and therefore our enemy.

Communist China is Hong Kong's and Taiwan's common enemy [...] So this is why we have such an antipathy against his pro-China stance." Saturday's (January 11) election will see who'll call the shots for the next four years.

Until then, all the protesters can do is wait.




