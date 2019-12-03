Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Meet the future of Norwegian football: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland just signed with Borussia Dortmund and we can't wait to watch him shine.

And who knows, he might just become one of the best strikers in the world.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: Haaland has big future [Video]Klopp: Haaland has big future

Jurgen Klopp praises Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland ahead of their crucial Champions League clash.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:56Published

Manchester United Target £200m Jadon Sancho & Haaland In January!? | W&L [Video]Manchester United Target £200m Jadon Sancho & Haaland In January!? | W&L

Manchester United look set to splash the cash in January with Jadon Sancho and Haaland at the top of their shopping list!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 19:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.