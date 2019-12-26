Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Two-year-old is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
Two-year-old is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song

Two-year-old is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song

This adorable two-year-old girl is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song on the smart speaker device.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Two-year-old is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song

This adorable two-year-old girl is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song on the smart speaker device.

Filmed in Richland, Washington, on January 8, the little girl shouts, "Balexa", mispronouncing the name of the device before repeatedly asking for the "Daddy Finger" song to be played.

The speaker then starts playing a hip-hop radio station seeing the girl react with an "ugh" noise.

Eventually, the girl's mother steps in and the requested song starts to play much to the daughter's delight.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ingenious mother uses strawberry to trick son into taking medicine [Video]Ingenious mother uses strawberry to trick son into taking medicine

A mother uses a strawberry to trick her two-year-old son into taking some medicine in China. In the clip, filmed in the city of Ji'an in Jiangxi Province on January 6, the woman used a spoon to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors [Video]Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dismisses Retirement Rumors. In a tweet on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Ben Roethlisberger confirmed that he was getting ready for the 2020 NFL season. The tweet was in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.