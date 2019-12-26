Two-year-old is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song

This adorable two-year-old girl is determined to get Alexa to play her favourite song on the smart speaker device.

Filmed in Richland, Washington, on January 8, the little girl shouts, "Balexa", mispronouncing the name of the device before repeatedly asking for the "Daddy Finger" song to be played.

The speaker then starts playing a hip-hop radio station seeing the girl react with an "ugh" noise.

Eventually, the girl's mother steps in and the requested song starts to play much to the daughter's delight.