Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' against CAA, NRC 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:27s - Published Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' against CAA, NRC NCP Chief Sharad flagged off the Gandhi Shanti Yatra organized by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha. The yatra has been organized to demand the withdrawal of CAA.

Recent related news from verified sources Mumbai: Sharad Pawar flags off Gandhi Shanti Yatra to oppose CAA On Thursday morning, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar flagged off the 21-day long...

