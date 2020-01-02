Global  

Kristen Stewart dismisses Catwoman suggestions

Kristen Stewart dismisses Catwoman suggestions

Kristen Stewart dismisses Catwoman suggestions

Kristen Stewart thinks it would have been "silly" for her to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman and she's pleased the role went to Zoe Kravitz.
