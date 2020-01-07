Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit

SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit

SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SpaceX launches 60 satellites into orbit




You Might Like


Tweets about this

mouser58907

Just some Rick ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ 2. Starlink. On a very related note, SpaceX is currently launching 60 satellites a time into low earth orbit to bri… https://t.co/1EIIQmyUDg 10 hours ago

stuartgary

SpaceTime SpaceX launches third batch of Starlink satellites - spaceexp:Washington (AFP) Jan 6, 2020 SpaceX on Monday launche… https://t.co/7USZMdmIo5 11 hours ago

nonspamming

QanonAnOnAnOn 🌐 #WWG1WGA SpaceX successfully launches another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit - including one 'anti-reflective' craft to a… https://t.co/cIVz8bW81T 11 hours ago

NiltoniArtists

Niltoni Artists RT @EveningStandard: Elon Musk's SpaceX launches 60 more satellites into orbit https://t.co/hVB3DpvWRx 13 hours ago

edgydotapp

Edgy Labs SpaceX has just released the third batch of its Starlink satellites into Earth orbit and astronomers are not really… https://t.co/LarD3mAlao 16 hours ago

haven1965

James SpaceX successfully launches another 60 Starlink satellites into orbit - including one 'anti-reflective' craft to a… https://t.co/8jUhiPGyYI 16 hours ago

vivvchy

Vivian Okoy🌳 SpaceX Starlink 1 launches additional set of Internet satellites into the orbit 💫 for faster global Internet covera… https://t.co/mbJ0Vw1CIB 20 hours ago

RoseLeoMusk

꧁🏵️🆁ǒ̶̾̿̒͂̈́̍ş̛͟é'ş̛ Tweet Desk #Titanium🏵️꧂ RT @XHNews: SpaceX rocket launches 3rd batch of 60 internet satellites into space https://t.co/brIHsI2b3d https://t.co/sYDDLu7Nn4 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

SpaceX just put 60 satellites in orbit with one rocket [Video]SpaceX just put 60 satellites in orbit with one rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA — SpaceX launched its third batch of Starlink satellites into orbit from a U.S. Air Force base in Florida on Monday evening. Space.com reports that a Falcon 9 rocket..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:11Published

SpaceX Launches First Rocket Of 2020 [Video]SpaceX Launches First Rocket Of 2020

The Falcon 9 rocket carried 60 satellites into space.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:29Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.