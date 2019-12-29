Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

US Alcohol-Related Deaths Have More Than Doubled In The Last 20 Years!

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
US Alcohol-Related Deaths Have More Than Doubled In The Last 20 Years!

US Alcohol-Related Deaths Have More Than Doubled In The Last 20 Years!

Veuer’s Lenneia Batiste has more on a government report that found that alcohol-related deaths have more than doubled in the past 20 years.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MelmoMacdaffy

Melmo Resists w/ Pizzazz🌊 RT @margreis9: U.S. Alcohol-Related Deaths Have Doubled, Study Says https://t.co/LxO87dHR9T 8 seconds ago

paulpaulski

Paul Miller RT @NPR: Death certificates spanning 2017 indicate nearly 73,000 people died in the U.S from liver disease and other alcohol-related illnes… 19 seconds ago

NYCEXIT

#NYCEXIT RT @_live_k: U.S. Alcohol-Related Deaths Have Doubled, Study Says - Let's talk about the dangers of marijuana https://t.co/UBDdBio3cZ 2 minutes ago

caitemclaughlin

Caitlin McLaughlin U.S. Alcohol-Related Deaths Have Doubled, Study Says https://t.co/joK8xuoxxZ via @WBUR 2 minutes ago

Autismville

Judith U RT @commonhealth: U.S. Alcohol-Related Deaths Have Doubled, Study Says https://t.co/YHkok8aOKF via @WBUR 3 minutes ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis U.S. Alcohol-Related Deaths Have Doubled, Study Says https://t.co/LxO87dHR9T 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Concealed Carry, the Census & Illegal Immigration, Climate Deaths and More! [Video]Concealed Carry, the Census & Illegal Immigration, Climate Deaths and More!

Ep 10 | Today on Higbie and Palumbo, we discuss the badass that stopped what could have been a massacre. The concealed carry law, illegal immigration and the census, Matt did some research on climate..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 58:06Published

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reacts to deaths of infants in Kota [Video]Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot reacts to deaths of infants in Kota

Rajashtan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot commented on deaths of newborns in Kota. He said that this year has witnessed lesser deaths as compared to last 6 years. “Even 1 child death is unfortunate.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.