Mamata to skip oppn meet against NRC & CAA, calls out Left-Cong 'hypocrisy' | OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia
Mamata to skip oppn meet against NRC & CAA, calls out Left-Cong 'hypocrisy' | OneIndia News

Mamata to skip oppn meet against NRC & CAA, calls out Left-Cong 'hypocrisy' | OneIndia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has decided to boycott an opposition meet called by interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi against NRC and CAA.

Mamata will boycott the meet after she alleged that the Left and Congress unleashed violence in West Bengal during Wednesday's trade union strike.

She said the double standards of the Left and Congress will not be tolerated.
