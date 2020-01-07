Global  

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

Trump v. Bloomberg in Super Bowl Ad Spending Battle

While two teams battle on the field during Super Bowl 54, there will also be a political match-up during commercial breaks as both President Trump and Mike Bloomberg purchased ad time.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Michael Bloomberg and Donald Trump to buy duelling $10m ads during Super Bowl 2020

Ad buys mark start of a political spending spree as candidates compete in 2020 election
Trending Now: Political Ads To Played This Super Bowl

One is from President Trump's election campaign and the other is from Democratic rival Michael Bloomberg.

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad. The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl. It is still not known whether the ad will be a..

