Unison backs Sir Keir Starmer in Labour leadership bid

Unison backs Sir Keir Starmer in Labour leadership bid

Labour leadership candidate Sir Keir Starmer is welcomed to Unison headquarters in London by General Secretary Dave Prentice after the union declared its support for him.

The early front-runner met union backers in a bid to maintain his edge in the competition to succeed Jeremy Corbyn.

The shadow Brexit secretary said Labour needed to regain the trust of voters after its "devastating" defeat in December as he visited the headquarters of Unison - the first of the big unions to declare for him.
