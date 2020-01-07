Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saif, Alaya's starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer out now

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Saif, Alaya's starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer out now

Saif, Alaya's starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer out now

Saif Ali Khan, Alaya furniturewala starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" trailer is finally out now.

The trailer gives the glimpse of Saif portraying the role of a person who likes to party and flirt with girls in bars and clubs.

His happening life takes a turning point with the entry of his daughter Alaya.

Actress Tabu will be seen portraying the role of mother.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jawaani Jaaneman trailer: Alaya F looks promising; Saif Ali Khan-Tabu's unfazed charm is unmissable

The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman has been released by its makers, and it's as quirky as its posters...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood LifeDNA


5 Reasons why Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman will be a riot!

5 Reasons why Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F's Jawaani Jaaneman will be a riot!The trailer of Jawaani Jaaneman is finally here and it's completely different from what we expected,...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Sify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JagranEnglish

Jagran English #JawaaniJaaneman trailer is OUT! Check it here! #SaifAliKhan #AlayaF #Tabu #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer https://t.co/jkOkZBAKI2 4 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE WATCH NOW!😃 #Bollywood celebrities have reacted to #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer @Riteishd | @kunalkemmu | #SaifAliKhan… https://t.co/SSytQwwryp 6 hours ago

indiacom

India.com #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer Out: #SaifAliKhan's Playboy, #Tabu's sassiness and #AlayaF's charms bring out a funky story https://t.co/IMj95NdZBx 6 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #JawaaniJaanemanTrailer: #SaifAliKhan, #Tabu, Debutant #AlayaFurniturewala Starrer Is Quirky, Complex and a Hilario… https://t.co/jDxFFjPnoC 7 hours ago

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @pinkvilla: #JawaaniJaaneman: #SaifAliKhan, #Tabu and #AlayaFurniturewala starrer's new still released ahead of the trailer https://t.co… 9 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #JawaaniJaaneman: #SaifAliKhan, #Tabu and #AlayaFurniturewala starrer's new still released ahead of the trailer https://t.co/Gh9I48wgaG 9 hours ago

SanjibC26011054

Sanjib Chakraborty RT @mohit11481: 5 Reasons Why You Will Fall In Love With The Trailer Of Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F's Starrer Jawaani Jaaneman https://t.co/Hzj… 11 hours ago

LaalKaptaan

The Unsung Warrior : 3D 🇮🇳 RT @MissMalini: I watched the trailer of #JawaaniJaaneman and here's why I am looking forward to the film! - @ravanspeaks, Sr. Entertainmen… 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ new poster out now [Video]Saif Ali Khan starrer ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ new poster out now

Actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F, Tabu and actor Saif Ali Khan starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" new poster is out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.