Saif, Alaya's starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman' trailer out now

Saif Ali Khan, Alaya furniturewala starrer "Jawaani Jaaneman" trailer is finally out now.

The trailer gives the glimpse of Saif portraying the role of a person who likes to party and flirt with girls in bars and clubs.

His happening life takes a turning point with the entry of his daughter Alaya.

Actress Tabu will be seen portraying the role of mother.