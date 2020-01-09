'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:51s - Published 'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations A former Nissan exec and Japan's justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David Doyle reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources 'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations A former Nissan exec and Japan's justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David Doyle.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published 1 hour ago