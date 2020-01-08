Canada to join probe into Ukraine airplane crash in Iran 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published Canada to join probe into Ukraine airplane crash in Iran Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will be part of investigation after 63 of 176 killed in crash were Canadian citizens.

Recent related news from verified sources Canada wants big role in Iran crash probe despite lack of diplomatic ties Trudeau said 138 of the 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 from Tehran...

