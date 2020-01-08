Global  

Canada to join probe into Ukraine airplane crash in Iran

Canada to join probe into Ukraine airplane crash in Iran

Canada to join probe into Ukraine airplane crash in Iran

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his country will be part of investigation after 63 of 176 killed in crash were Canadian citizens.
Canada wants big role in Iran crash probe despite lack of diplomatic ties

Canada wants big role in Iran crash probe despite lack of diplomatic tiesTrudeau said 138 of the 176 people on board the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 from Tehran...
Jerusalem Post


