Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:17s - Published < > Embed
Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor

Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor

Daily Mirror royal editor, Russell Myers and royal photographer for the Sun newspaper, Arthur Edwards are weighing in on the "rage" of some royals over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from senior royal duties.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor

"The Queen and Prince Charles are very very concerned, I understand that senior members of the royal family are incandescent with rage," Daily Mirror royal editor, Russell Myers told Reuters on Thursday (January 9).

Royal photographer for the Sun newspaper Arthur Edwards said, try as they may, Harry and Meghan won't be able to escape attention from the paparazzi.

"You know, if they (Meghan and Harry) feel that in America and Canada that they're going to be, no no paparazzi, or no newspaper's gonna want coverage, then they're wrong because they're there that's their duty you know to inform their readers what they're doing, and especially people people high profile like," said Edwards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from royal duties sent shock waves through the royal family as neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had been consulted on the announcement, made on Instagram.

The couple has often talked about their relationship with British tabloids with derision.

Harry has cast some outlets as a "bullying" force, likened to that of his mother Princess Diana before her death.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch new website [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch new website

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have launched a new website outlining their "progressive new role" within the British monarchy after announcing their intention to denounce their status as..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals [Video]Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals

Britain&apos;s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say they&apos;ll quit their official roles, causing hurt and disappointment to the royal family, sources say. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.