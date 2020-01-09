Royals 'incandescent with rage' over Harry and Meghan: Mirror editor

"The Queen and Prince Charles are very very concerned, I understand that senior members of the royal family are incandescent with rage," Daily Mirror royal editor, Russell Myers told Reuters on Thursday (January 9).

Royal photographer for the Sun newspaper Arthur Edwards said, try as they may, Harry and Meghan won't be able to escape attention from the paparazzi.

"You know, if they (Meghan and Harry) feel that in America and Canada that they're going to be, no no paparazzi, or no newspaper's gonna want coverage, then they're wrong because they're there that's their duty you know to inform their readers what they're doing, and especially people people high profile like," said Edwards.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to step away from royal duties sent shock waves through the royal family as neither Queen Elizabeth nor Prince Charles, heir to the British throne, had been consulted on the announcement, made on Instagram.

The couple has often talked about their relationship with British tabloids with derision.

Harry has cast some outlets as a "bullying" force, likened to that of his mother Princess Diana before her death.