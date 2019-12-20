Global  

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She Is 'Cancer Free'

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently sat down for an interview with CNN and opened up about her health.

After undergoing intensive radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer in 2019, Ginsburg is going into 2020 “cancer free.”.

I’m cancer free.

That’s good, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via CNN.

Although it is her fourth battle with cancer, CNN reports she was “speaking animatedly” and “sounding energized.”.

Ginsburg first beat the disease in 1999 after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

In 2009, she underwent treatment again, this time for pancreatic cancer.

.

She was then forced to miss oral arguments for the first time in 25 years in late 2018 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Her bill of clean health is a relief to Democrats, as the loss of Ginsburg would allow current president Donald Trump to fill her seat with a conservative judge.

.

The addition of another right-leaning seat would effectively cement Republican dominance in the Supreme Court for generations.
