Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U.S. Officials: 'Highly Likely' Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Officials: 'Highly Likely' Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

U.S. Officials: 'Highly Likely' Iran Downed Ukrainian Jetliner

The officials, citing U.S. intelligence, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.

They said they had no certain knowledge of Iranian intent.

But they said it could very well have been a mistake, and that the airliner was mistaken for a threat.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner killing 176 onboard


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesCBC.ca


Trump, US officials suspect Ukrainian plane shot down

US officials say it's "highly likely" Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran,...
Deutsche Welle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

POOetryman

Pooetryman Waiting for more information before passing judgement. Anything said by the Trump regime is HIGHLY suspect. US off… https://t.co/T1DojuUkEY 14 seconds ago

KAMCNews

KAMC News US officials say it’s ‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner https://t.co/5wwjav1taF 16 seconds ago

Prof_Kemp

TimothyK U.S. officials say it's 'highly likely' Iranian missile brought down Ukrainian airliner | CBC News https://t.co/uCyNvaCIvT 18 seconds ago

PriscillaCasper

Priscilla Casper KVOA JUST IN: Two U.S. officials said today it was "highly likely" that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrain… https://t.co/wuXGUtAPkJ 21 seconds ago

breaknewsalert

Breaking News Alerts Some people think it was the Russians. What are your thoughts? #Ukrainian #UkrainianPlaneCrash #UkranianAirlines… https://t.co/ZZ0vj8bNJB 22 seconds ago

DanLoya1

Dan Loya RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Two U.S. officials say it's “highly likely” Iranian anti-aircraft missile brought down Ukrainian passenger plane https:… 23 seconds ago

happydeal

Th. aus M. RT @breakingavnews: US officials: ‘Highly likely’ Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed UIA flight PS752. https://t.co/sXWVfX4QSg https://t.… 35 seconds ago

CailinasEirinn

MaggieMay 🇮🇪🇨🇦🇮🇪 RT @IsabellaBardoel: U.S. officials now say it’s ‘highly likely’ Iran shot down Ukrainian jetliner https://t.co/1lxFmzYtJF via @torontostar 37 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet

U.S. intelligence officials say it is “highly likely” Iran shot down a passenger jet by accident, killing all 167 people on board.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:35Published

U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner [Video]U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

U.S. Officials: Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.