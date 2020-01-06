Global  

Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said the U.S. House of Representatives would be passing a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional approval.

House Democratic Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that resolution cannot become law.
Pelosi: House is 'passing' war powers resolution

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she did not believe President Donald Trump's administration had made the United States safer by killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

"I do not believe in terms of what is in the public domain that they have made the country safer by what they did," she said at her weekly news conference, hours before the House is due to vote on a war powers resolution intended to prevent Trump from waging war against Iran without congressional approval.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, speaking after Pelosi during their weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, said that resolution 'cannot become law'.



