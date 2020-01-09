Meghan And Harry Wax Statues Removed

The fallout over Meghan and harry's exit from the Royal Family continues.

Madame Tussauds museum has announced that it has removed their waxworks from its Royal Family set.

"We are reacting to the surprising news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping back as senior Royals," Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said in a statement.

The works previously stood alongside the rest of the Royal Family.

Madame Tussauds said they will be separated from the family.