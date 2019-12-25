Global  

Exclusive: Grassley Admits That Crucial USMCA Trade Deal Takes Backseat to Impending Senate Trial

Exclusive: Grassley Admits That Crucial USMCA Trade Deal Takes Backseat to Impending Senate Trial

Sen.

Chuck Grassley spoke exclusively with Cheddar on a wide-ranging list of topics: including how the upcoming senate impeachment trial will conflict with the landmark USMCA deal, the issue of prescription drug-pricing in America, the Republican split over Trump administration transparency on the Iran conflict, and Senator Grassley's Twitter habits.
