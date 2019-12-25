Exclusive: Grassley Admits That Crucial USMCA Trade Deal Takes Backseat to Impending Senate Trial

Chuck Grassley spoke exclusively with Cheddar on a wide-ranging list of topics: including how the upcoming senate impeachment trial will conflict with the landmark USMCA deal, the issue of prescription drug-pricing in America, the Republican split over Trump administration transparency on the Iran conflict, and Senator Grassley's Twitter habits.



Recent related videos from verified sources EXCLUSIVE: Despite GOP Criticism, Sen. Grassley Insists Iran Briefing 'Very Proper' The Iowa Senator made the characterization to Cheddar after his Republican colleagues Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted the president's long-awaited and delayed briefing on the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:39Published 1 hour ago Warren Under Pressure For USMCA Vote Sen. Elizabeth Warren has yet to reveal how she will vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. The bill is President Trump’s replacement for NAFTA. The deal has been approved by the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published 2 weeks ago