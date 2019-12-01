Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch: Sri Lanka gear up for 3rd T20I against India

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Watch: Sri Lanka gear up for 3rd T20I against IndiaSri Lankan cricketers gear up ahead of the third T20I match against India.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India v Sri Lanka T20I washed out

*Guwahati:* The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •DNA


Sri Lanka in India 2020 Scoreboard

Jan 5 (OPTA) - Scoreboard at close of play of 1st t20i between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday at...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20 [Video]India vs Sri Lanka: Comfortable 7-wicket win for Men in Blue in 2nd T20

India notched a comfortable 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I. The hosts won the toss & opted to field first.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can't be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President [Video]‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can't be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President

In an interview with Hindustan Times’National Editor, Padma Rao Sundarji, newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa spoke on India-Sri Lanka ties during his first official visit to India.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 14:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.