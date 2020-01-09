Queen Reacts To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leaving The Royal Family 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 01:55s - Published Queen Reacts To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leaving The Royal Family Meghan Markle & Prince Harry announce they're stepping down from their royal duties. Plus - Elon Musk and Grimes may have a kid on the way.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Nekola Queen Elizabeth Reacts To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Resignation https://t.co/6iEaerLtPU #MeghanMarkle… https://t.co/DFfPRI664f 1 hour ago Jessica Allred Liked on YouTube: Queen Reacts To Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Leaving The Royal Family https://t.co/Gg7dpFrizg 2 hours ago 🧚🏽‍♂️ RT @PerezHilton: Y'all, the Queen wasn't even consulted. We can't. #Megxit https://t.co/HM73jq3Pfj 4 hours ago News Trust Nigeria Queen Elizabeth Reacts After Prince Harry And Wife, Meghan Markle Resigned Royal Positions https://t.co/JyyanBYX3J https://t.co/wMclAdaA6o 5 hours ago Kolawole Adewole RT @todayng: Queen Elizabeth reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision https://t.co/8IMFFYsz4S 5 hours ago Global's Newsroom " I feel for the Queen on this if they haven't consulted with her, she must find that difficult." Public's mixed r… https://t.co/sAzmk7Ca5h 5 hours ago Jameela Sulaym Queen Elizabeth Reacts To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Resignation https://t.co/tVtuGMt3eI https://t.co/AmkjuLP575 6 hours ago The Herald Queen Elizabeth II Reacts To Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Shocking Announcement https://t.co/PESoi8SSua https://t.co/16eTMzNAyM 6 hours ago