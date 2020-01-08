Trump calls Iran 'a mess' after Tehran scorns nuclear talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran could 'very quickly' get relief from American sanctions if it acquiesced to his demands, after Tehran scorned the suggestion of diplomatic talks amid a fraught standoff between Washington and Tehran.



Recent related videos from verified sources U.S., Iran draw back from brink but new threats show crisis not over Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear pact and a commander threatened more attacks after both sides appeared to back away from the brink of war. Zachary Goelman.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:06Published 5 hours ago Trump slaps 'powerful' sanctions on Iran after strikes U.S. President Donald Trump said additional 'punishing' sanctions would be imposed on Tehran after Iranian missiles were fired at bases in Iraq, and renewed his call to other world.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:13Published 1 day ago