Trump calls Iran 'a mess' after Tehran scorns nuclear talks

Trump calls Iran 'a mess' after Tehran scorns nuclear talks

Trump calls Iran 'a mess' after Tehran scorns nuclear talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said Iran could &apos;very quickly&apos; get relief from American sanctions if it acquiesced to his demands, after Tehran scorned the suggestion of diplomatic talks amid a fraught standoff between Washington and Tehran.

Zachary Goelman reports.
