Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published < > Embed
Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'

Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'

Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'.

The test is being carried out by Japan's Yusaku Maezawa, who 'Forbes' says is worth $2 billion.

To understand the connection between money and happiness, he is giving away one million yen.

The money will be distributed to 1,000 of his followers on Twitter.

That amounts to $9 million, with 1,000 people receiving $9,000 each.

All one has to do is retweet Maezawa's announcement and follow him on Twitter.

We will give 1 million yen to 1000 people!

I wish your life will be happier with 1 million yen.

The application method is follow me and retweet of this tweet, Yusaku Maezawa, via Twitter.

The message has been re-tweeted by over 4 million people.

Those who win from the lottery are expected to fill out surveys about how they spend the money.

The experiment is said to be based on Maezawa's interest in universal basic income (UBI).

UBI has also been championed by 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Japanese billionaire Maezawa giving away ¥1 bil in 'social experiment'

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is giving away 1 billion yen to his Twitter followers in what...
Japan Today - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires [Video]8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires

8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires. Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September. . With the fires..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:30Published

Gabrielle Union's Uber driver 'dropped a deuce' during New Year's trip [Video]Gabrielle Union's Uber driver 'dropped a deuce' during New Year's trip

Gabrielle Union's Uber driver 'dropped a deuce' during New Year's trip She decided to use the ride sharing app in an attempt to be "responsible" on New Year's Eve, but she has since revealed to her..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.