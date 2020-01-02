Billionaire Entrepreneur to Give Money to Twitter Followers for 'Social Experiment'

The test is being carried out by Japan's Yusaku Maezawa, who 'Forbes' says is worth $2 billion.

To understand the connection between money and happiness, he is giving away one million yen.

The money will be distributed to 1,000 of his followers on Twitter.

That amounts to $9 million, with 1,000 people receiving $9,000 each.

All one has to do is retweet Maezawa's announcement and follow him on Twitter.

We will give 1 million yen to 1000 people!

I wish your life will be happier with 1 million yen.

The application method is follow me and retweet of this tweet, Yusaku Maezawa, via Twitter.

The message has been re-tweeted by over 4 million people.

Those who win from the lottery are expected to fill out surveys about how they spend the money.

The experiment is said to be based on Maezawa's interest in universal basic income (UBI).

UBI has also been championed by 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang