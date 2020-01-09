Global  

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday that "evidence" indicated that a Ukrainian jet that crashed the day before in Iran killing many Iranian-Canadians was "shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."
Evidence indicates Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran: Trudeau

A Ukrainian airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board and sparking an international scramble to establish the cause.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800, en route to Kiev and carrying mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians, crashed hours after Iran fired missiles at bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq.

Among the victims were 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, and 11 Ukrainians, Ukrainian authorities said.



