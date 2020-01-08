Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed with a Canadian assessment that an Iranian surface-to-air missile caused a Ukranian airliner to go down near Tehran.

