Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane

Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane

Dominic Raab: UK agrees that Iranian missile downed plane

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has agreed with a Canadian assessment that an Iranian surface-to-air missile caused a Ukranian airliner to go down near Tehran.
Iran attack: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemns missile strikes

Dominic Raab urges Iran not to repeat "reckless and dangerous" attacks on two air bases.
BBC News - Published


