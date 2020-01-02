Wall Street notches records on trade optimism 15 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published Wall Street notches records on trade optimism U.S. stocks registered record high closes on Thursday (January 9) as optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and as Apple and other market heavyweights posted strong gains. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0

