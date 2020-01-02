Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wall Street notches records on trade optimism

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
Wall Street notches records on trade optimism

Wall Street notches records on trade optimism

U.S. stocks registered record high closes on Thursday (January 9) as optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal firmed and as Apple and other market heavyweights posted strong gains.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains

U.S. stocks registered record high closes on Thursday as optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Stock futures back in record territory as Middle East tensions fade

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

LarrySoto

Larry Soto Wall Street notches records on trade optimism... https://t.co/EMuqxTxrQr 1 hour ago

twofourx7

twofourx7 Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains https://t.co/ywISesrRs6 4 hours ago

B2Cpromo1

B2Cpromo Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains https://t.co/UM139w4GV8 5 hours ago

abbear111

ดีงามพระราม8 Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains https://t.co/qeSylSgOld https://t.co/SYl1TinCOz 5 hours ago

VeraKali1

El.Kali RT @ReutersUK: Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains https://t.co/KwBm4YqH9h https://t.co/kzl5eOS5Zt 7 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains https://t.co/KwBm4YqH9h https://t.co/kzl5eOS5Zt 7 hours ago

CGTNGlobalBiz

CGTN Global Business Major #US stock indexes registered record closing highs on Thursday as optimism about a U.S.-#China trade deal firm… https://t.co/X1ugFlDcco 8 hours ago

RealtorJairo

Jairo Rodriguez Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains https://t.co/srB0NffNlI https://t.co/ExWSNT9vKe 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street starts 2020 with records [Video]Wall Street starts 2020 with records

Wall Street&apos;s major indexes notched record highs to open the new year on Thursday, as fresh economic stimulus from China added to optimism. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

Stocks end firm to cap banner year [Video]Stocks end firm to cap banner year

Wall Street edged higher Tuesday as a rally fueled by trade optimism recommenced, capping off a decade of handsome returns. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.