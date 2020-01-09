Global  

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters.

House votes to limit Trump's ability to launch military operations on Iran

The House of Representatives has voted to limit Donald Trump's ability wage war against Iran.
