Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit

Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit

Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit

President Donald Trump of defamation for denying he raped her roughly 24 years ago in a Manhattan department store, a New York state judge has ruled.

In a decision this week, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan of the state supreme court in Manhattan said Trump failed to show that the judge lacked jurisdiction to hear plaintiff E.

Jean Carroll’s claims, or that Carroll’s efforts to gather evidence should be temporarily put on hold.
