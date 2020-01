23ABC News at 6 p.m. | Top Stories for January 9, 2020

JOINING IS TONIGHT FOR23ABC NEWS AT SIX-- I'M JESSICAHARRINGTON.

A POST SHARED HUNDREDS OF TIMES ON SOCIAL MEDIA SAVING A DOG'S LIFE -- WHY ITS OWNERS SAY IT IS A GREAT REMINDER TO MAKE SURE YOUR PETS ARE MICROCHIPPED...AND -- THE NEW TRIAL FOR MICHAELE BOWERS -- THE WOMAN ACCUSED IN THE DEATH OF J'S PLACE OWNER RAY INGRAM -- BEGAN TODAY -- A LOOK BACK AT THE CASE...A MESSAGE TAKING CENTER STAGE AGAIN TONIGHT AFTER A GOOD SAMARITAN JUMPED INTO ACTION JUST TO SAVE A PITBULL PUP WHO WAS FOUND IN THE CHUCKECHEESE PARKING LOT 24 HOURS AGO...23ABC'S TORI COOPER CAUGHT UP WITH THE GOOD SAMARITAN AND THE ORIGINAL DOG OWNER AND HAS DETAILS ON HOW A PICTURE ON SOCIAL MEDIA LED TO A HAPPY ENDING FOR A LOCAL DOG OWNER TORI?YES,-SAYS WHEN SHE RETURNED HOME FROM HER DOCTORS APPOINTMENT SHE REALZED HER DOG QUIN HAD GOTTON OUT -BUT LUCKILY SHE SAYS A GOOD SAMARITAN AND HER DOGS MICROCHIP LED TO THEIR SAFE REUNION AND SHE JUST HOPES THIS STORY REMINDS ALL OF THE DOG OWNERS IN THE COMMUNITY TO GET YOUR A DOG DIGITAL DOG TAG TOO!BUT WE DO WANT TO WARN YOU SOME OF THE PICTURES INCLUDED IN THIS STORY ARE GRAPHIC AND COULD BE HARD TO WATCH FOR SOME .IT ALL STARTED -AFTER THIS PICTURE WAS POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA."I SAW ON FACEBOOK THAT THERE WAS A DOG THAT HAD JUST BEEN LAYING OUTSIDE OF A CHUCKECHEESE HE HAD A LOT OF BLOOD AROUND HIM AND LOOKED PRETTY TERRIFIED."MARUEEN ANNE-SAYS SHE VOLUNTEERS FOR THE LOCAL NON-PROFIT DOG RESCUE CALLED BOXER'S AND BULLIES AND SHE JUST COULDN'T STAND BY AND WATCH-SO SHE TOOK MATTERS INTO HER OWN HANDS, JUMPED INTO ACTION AND DROVE DOWN TO THE CHUCKECHEESE ON MING AVENUE IN SOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD RIGHT AWAY.."ININITALLY I WAS GOING TO SIT AND WAIT WITH HIM FOR ANIMAL CONTROL TO GET THERE BUT WE REALIZED WE NEEDED TO GET HIM OUT OF THERE AND GET HIM TO THE VET. BECAUSE IT LOOKED VERY SERIOUS THERE WAS A LOT OF BLOOD, HE WAS COWERED OVER AND SHAKING."

BECAUSE ITLOOKED VERYSERIOUS THERE WAS A LOT OFBLOOD, HE WAS COWERED OVER ANDSHAKING."MARUEEN SAYS SHE WRAPPED THE DOGIN A BLANKET ANDRUSHED HIM TO THE BAKERSFIELDVETERINARIAN HOSPITAL BECAUSESHE WASN'T SURE HOW THE DOG GOTINJURED.MEANWHILE THE OWNER UNAWARE THATHER DOG WAS IN DISTRESS"SO WE LEFT AT 3 O'CLOCK FOR ADOCTOR'S APPOINTMENT, WE WEREGONE FOR TWO AND HALF THREEHOURS AND WHEN WE GOT BACK WESAW THE GATE WAS OPEN AND HE WASGONE..AND SO NOT SURE IF IT WAS AGARDNER SITUATION WE HAVEN'TCONFIRMED ANYTHINGYET.."A NIGHTMARE FOR ANY DOG MOM-"I HAD A HEART ATTACK I MEAN YOUDON'TEXPECT IT TO HAPPEN, YOU'RE NOTREALLY SURE WHAT THE OUTCOME ISGOING TOBE."CATILIN ROSE SAYS SHE BEGANPRINTING OUT HUNDREDS OFFLYERS WITH HER DOGS PICTURE-CANVASSING HER WEST HEAVENNEIGHBORHOOD IN SOUTHWESTBAKERSFIELD FOR HOURS-KNOCKINGON DOORS.IN HOPES OF FINDING HERDOG QUIN!BUT SHE EVENTUALLY CALLED THEEMERGENCYANIMAL HOSPITALS IN THE AREA-AND SHORT TIME LATED SHE GOTTHE CALL"AND I ANSWERED AND THEY SAIDTHIS ISBAKERSFIELD VETERINARY HOSPITALAND MY HEART DROPPED!"ROSE SAYS THE THE BAKERSFIELDVETERNARIAN HOSPITALSCANNED QUIN AND DISCOVERED HEHAD A MICROCHIP INSIDEOF HIM WITH HER ADDRESS ANDPHONE NUMBER"I CRIED LIKE HYSTERICALLY, LIKETHE TEARS I COULDN'T EVEN SPEAK,LIKE IT TOOK ME A MINUTE TOCOMPOSE MYSELF."A DIGITAL DOG TAG MAKING ALL OFTHE DIFFERENCE"THAT MICROCHIP .IT POSSIBLYSAVED HISLIFE!"BUT HER DOG'S NJURIES-NOW ANUNEXPECTED COST AFTER THEHOLIDAYS"AAAWWWW YOUR A GOOD BOY!!!!"BUT THE GOOD SAMARITANAFFILIATED WITH THE LOCAL NON-PROFIT DOG RESCUE- BAKERSFIELDBOXER'S AND BULLIES STEPPING INAGAIN TO HELP- PAYING FOR QUIN'SMEDICALCOST."SO WHAT I WOULD LIKE PEOPLE TOKNOWIS THAT WE HAVE RESCUES LIKEBAKERSFIELD BOXERS AND BULLIESWHO ARETHERE TO HELP THE COMMUNITY,HELP OUR ANIMALS THAT NEED ITAND WE DOWORK LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME."HAPPY ENDING THERE -AND AHELPFUL REMINDER TOALWAYS MAKE SURE YOUR DOG HASTHEIR DIGITAL DOG TAG.NOW IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO GETYOUR DOG MICROCHIPPEDTHE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT IS HOLDING A FREEMICROCHIP CLINIC FOR DOGSLIVING WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OFBAKERSFIELD THIS SATURDAY FROMNINE AM TO NOON AT THE PARK ATRIVERWALK IN NORTHWESTBAKERSFIELD.BUT FOR NOW LIVE IN STUDIO IMTORI COOPER FOR 23 ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOUNEW DEVELOPMENTS TONIGHT -- THENEW TRIAL FORMICHAELE BOWERS, THE WOMANACCUSED OF KILLING J'SPLACE CHEF RAY INGRAM.

IN 2017,BEGAN TODAY...THIS IS FILE VIDEO FROM THESCENE AND PREVIOUS COURTHEARINGSWITH BOWERS...BACK IN APRIL, FELONY FIRSTDEGREE MURDER CHARGES WERERE-FILED AGAINST BOWERS BY THEKERN COUNTY DISTRICTATTORNEY.

PRIOR TO THE REFILING,THE JUDGE DECLARED AMISTRIAL IN THE CASE AFTER THEJURY WAS DEADLOCKED.ACCORDING TO A SOURCE CLOSE TOTHE CASE, A MISTRIAL WASDECLARED DUE TO JUROROBSTRUCTION.BOTH PROSECUTOR JOHN ALLEN ANDBOWERS'DEFENSE ATTORNEY DAVID A.

TORRESDENIED JUROROBSTRUCTION WAS A FACTOR.COURT DOCUMENTS SHOW THAT BOWERSANDINGRAM HAD A CHILD TOGETHER ANDBOWERS FOUND OUTINGRAM HAD BEEN SEEING ANOTHERWOMAN.

DOCUMENTS ALSOSHOWED THAT HE HAD A CHILD WITHTHE OTHER WOMAN AS WELL.THE MORNING OF THE KILLINGPOLICE SAID THAT BOWERS TEXTEDINGRAM A PICTURE OF A RECEIPTSHOWING HE HAD PURCHASED TWOSETS OF VALENTINE'S GIFTS,ESSENTIALLY THESAME GIFT FOR EACH WOMAN.BOWERS IS DUE BACK IN COURTTOMORROW AT 9:30 A.M.AND -- THE SECOND PERSON CHARGEDWITH MURDER IN ASHOOTING LAST MONTH THAT KILLEDONE PERSON ANDINJURED TWO OTHERS PLEADED NOTGUILTY TODAY IN COURT.A SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE ORDERED37-YEAR-OLDBENJAMIN BRAVO BE HELD WITHOUTBAIL IN CONNECTIONWITH THE SHOOTING THAT KILLED30-YEAR-OLD DANIEL GIL.BRAVO WAS ARRESTED EARLYTUESDAY.

HE'S ALSO CHARGEDWITH TWO COUNTS OF ATTEMPTEDMURDER ANDPARTICIPATING IN A STREET GANG.CO-DEFENDANT 29-YEAR-OLD JOSECHAVEZ PLEADED NOT GUILTY TOIDENTICAL CHARGES FOLLOWING HISARRESTDECEMBER 14TH.THE SHOOTING OCCURRED AROUND 7A.M.

ON DECEMBER 12THAT A MOTEL 6 ON BRUNDAGE LANE.THE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT IS ASKING FOR YOURHELP IN IDENTIFYING TWOSUSPECTS WANTED FORQUESTIONING REGARDING IDENTITYTHEFT AND FRAUD...TAKE A LOOK AT THESESURVEILLANCE PHOTOS --ACCORDING TO POLICE OFFICIALS --THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ONDECEMBER12TH, AT ABOUT 3:16 PM AT THEMOBIL GAS STATION, LOCATEDAT 32-HUNDRED F STREET INCENTRAL BAKERSFIELD.WE HAVE FULL DESCRIPTIONS OFBOTH SUSPECTS ON OUR WEBSITE --TURN TO 23 DOT COM.ANYONE WITH INFORMATIONREGARDING THIS CASE ISENCOURAGED TO CALLTHE BAKERSFIELD POLICEDEPARTMENT AT 327-7111.AND -- A MAN IS IN CUSTODY AFTERLEADING BAKERSFIELDPOLICE ON A SHORT PURSUIT THISMORNING.OFFICERS SAY THE SUSPECT ENTEREDA BUSINESS ONEAST CALIFORNIA AVENUE... ANDSAID HE HAD A GUN.THE SUSPECT THEN FLED.OFFICERS SAY THEY LOCATED HIMIMMEDIATELY, AND TRIED TOSTOP HIM.B-P-D SAYS THE CAR STOPPEDBRIEFLY... BUT THEN FLED.OFFICERS PURSUED THE CAR...BELIEVING THE SUSPECT WASARMED.THE PURSUIT LASTED AROUND 1 OR 2MINUTES... BEFORE THESUSPECT CRASHED INTO STOPPEDTRAFFIC NEAR M STREETAND GOLDEN STATE.OFFICERS THEN SEARCHED THEVEHICLE... SEARCHING FOR AGUN."THE GUN WHICH WAS NOT REPORTEDTO USUNTIL LATER... WAS NOT ACTUALLYA FIREARM... IT WAS A NERF GUN."THE SUSPECT WAS TAKEN INTOCUSTODY WITHOUTINCIDENT.NO ONE WAS INJURED.A SYSTEM SWEPT THROUGH THEREGION TODAY BRINGING LIGHTRAIN AND SNOW TO THE HIGHERELEVATIONS.

THIS STORM ALSOBROUGHT LOW HANGING CLOUDS INTHE MOUNTAINS AND GUSTYSMOUNTAINS AND DESERT WINDS.THE WIND ADVISORY HAS BEENEXTENDED UNTIL 7 PMTHURSDAY.AS THIS STORM CLEARS OVERNIGHT.WE ARE TRACKINGTHE CHANCE FOR FOG IN THE VALLEYAND LOW HANGING CLOUDSIN THE MOUNTAINS.

THIS THREATWILL BE FOR FRIDAY ANDSATURDAY MORNINGS.A FEW STORMS WILL IMPACT AREASTO OUR NORTH, NOTBRINGING RAIN THIS FAR SOUTH,BUT WE WILL FEEL AN INCREASE INWINDS THIS WEEKEND.LONG RANGE MODELS ARE LOOKING ATTHE NEXT CHANCE FORA PRECIPITATION EVENT TO BE BYTHE MIDDLE AND END OF NEXTWEEK.NOW TO A TRAFFIC ALERT --AN AROUND-THE-CLOCK CLOSURE ISPLANNED FOR CHESTER AVENUEON THE NORTH SIDE OF 24TH STREETTHIS WEEKEND...THE RIGHT TURN LANE FROMSOUTHBOUND CHESTER AVENUETO WESTBOUND 24TH STREET TONIGHTAT 7 P.M.

CLOSURE OF THEREMAINING LANES IS EXPECTED TOTAKE PLACE ON FRIDAY AT 7 P.M.AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 5 A.M.ON MONDAY.THE CLOSURE IS NEEDED FORDRAINAGE WORK ACROSS THEINTERSECTION.DETOURS TO GET AROUND THE AREAWILL BE AVAILABLE.ONE LANE WILL BE OPEN TOWESTBOUND TRAFFIC IN THENEAR THE WORK AREA ON 24THSTREET.

NO IMPACTS AREEXPECTED FOR EASTBOUND TRAFFICON 23RD STREET.BAKERSFIELD POLICE WELCOMED 26OFFICERS INTOTHEIR DEPARTMENT THIS MORNING...FRIENDS, FAMILY AND OTHEROFFICERS PACKED THE THEATER ATB-C TODAY.LOVED ONES WATCHING ON ASTRAINING ACADEMY CLASS19-01 WALKED ACROSS THE STAGE.THEY BEGAN THE ACADEMY BACK INAUGUST AND ARE NOW GRADUATINGAFTER MONTHS OF TRAINING.THE EVENT INCLUDED A BADGEPINNING CEREMONY FORTHE 26 NEW OFFICERS.CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL THEGRADUATES!GARCES MEMORIAL HAS A LONGLEGACY HERE IN TOWN.AND NOW THEY ARE LEADING THE WAYWITH SOMETHING NEW.THEY ARE THE ONLY HIGH SCHOOL INBAKERSFIELD TOHAVE A COMPETETIVE DANCE TEAM.23ABC'S ALYSSA FLORES GIVES US ALOOK."5,6,7,8."GARCES MEMORIAL IS TAKING THELEAD"WE ARE THE FIRST HIGH SCHOOL INBAKERSFIELD TO DO THIS."THESE 13 STUDENTS MAKE UP THEFIRST COMPETITIVE DANCE TEAM ATGARCES MEMORIAL."IT'S JUST GREAT BECAUSE GARCESHASSTARTED A LOT OF THINGS, ANDTHIS IS JUST ANOTHER THING.

IT'SJUST A GREAT WAY TO CONTINUE THEGARCES LEGACY."IN FACT.

IT'S THE FIRSTCOMPETITIVE DANCE TEAM ATANY BAKERSFIELD HIGH SCHOOL."WE HAVE HAD SO MANY GOODDANCERS IN ONE CLASS PERIOD, WEWANTED TO DOSOMETHING MORE."ONCE JUST AN ELECTIVE DANCECLASS-STUDENTS NOW HAVE ANOPPORTUNITY TO CHALLENGETHEMSELVES AS A TEAM.TAKINGPART IN COMPETITIONS ACROSSCALIFORNIA."IT'S ABLE TO SHOWCASE ALL OFOUR GIRLS NATURAL TALENT.

AND IMYSELF HAVE NEVER BEEN A DANCERCOMPETITIVEDANCER BUT I'VE ALWAYS HAD ALITTLE BIT OF DANCE IN MY BLOODSO IT'S NICEFOR ME TO BE EXPOSED TO IT."THE TEAM IS HEADED BY A FAMILIARFACE --GEORGIA PECK.GEORGIA INSTRUCTINGYOU LIKELY RECOGNIZE THE NAME INTHE DANCE WORLDGEORGIA INSTRUCTINGAS DO SOME THE DANCERS ON THEGARCES TEAM"IT WAS THE BOW ON TOP OF THEPRESENT.IT MADE THIS WHOLE EXPERIENCEPERFECT.

GEORGIA IS LIKE A MOMTO ME."SHE'S OWNED THE BAKERSFIELDDANCE COMPANY FOR ALMOST 40YEARS"SHE'LL HELP ME BE THE BESTDANCE THATI CAN BE.

SHE'S NOT AFRAID TOCORRECT ME BUT DO IT IN THE BESTWAY POSSIBLE."AND GEORGIA'S DAUGHTERS HAVE ACONNECTION TO THIS NEW TEAMTOO"PRETTY SPECIAL."MYKA PECK-THE PRINCIPAL HERE ATGARCES MEMORIAL.AND TILER PECK-A PRINCIPALDANCER FOR THE NEW YORK CITYBALLET.WHO ACTUALLY HELPED BUILDTHIS VERY STUDIO ATGARCES MEMORIAL."I COULDN'T BE PROUDER OF THETWOOF THEM.

AND IT'S MADE GARCES.IT'S PUT THEM ON THE MAP BECAUSEWE AREDOING SOMETHING THAT NO ONE ELSEHAS DONE.

AND I AM REALLY PROUDTO BEA PART OF THAT."GEORGIA SAYS SHE HAS HIGH HOPESFOR HER TEAM"THEY ARE GREAT ATHLETES.

ADANCERREALLY IS YOUR BEST ATHLETE.

ANDTHAT'S WHAT WE WANT TO DEVELOPTHIS INTO.

AN ATHLETIC PROGRAMTOO."AND THESE DANCERS.

EAGER TO SETTHE TONE."IT'S AMAZING TO BE THE FIRSTTEAMBECAUSE WE CAN REALLY SET THESTANDARDS HIGH FOR EVERYONE THATGARCES MEANS BUSINESS."ALYSSA FLORES, 23 ABC CONNECTINGYOUWE ARE WISHING GARCES MEMORIAL'SDANCERS GOODLUCK.THEIR FIRST COMPETITION IS INMARCH IN LOS ANGELES.WE ARE WISHING GARCES MEMORIAL'SDANCERS GOOD LUCK.COMING UP IN SPORTS.

.WE WILLTAKE A LOOK A CSUB'S TOUGHMATCHUP AGAINST CAL BAPTIST LASTNIGHT.ON SATURDAY THE RUNNERS OPENEDWAC PLAY WITH A GRITTY WIN OVER