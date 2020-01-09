Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Garcetti said: “We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times.” According to Reuters, California has the most delegates at play than any other state with 416.

Polls shows Biden at the top with Sen.

Bernie Sanders, fighting to get California.

With Sen.

Kamala Harris dropping out of the race, Biden is now attempting to win over her supporters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden gets endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic...
Seattle Times - Published

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti backs Biden in Democratic primary

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmisraje1111

♥️⚖️🥀🦋⚜️FranceWantsHerStatueBack🗽🌹🌎🇺🇸🍑 Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Joe Biden for president - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/VevaQ0FsdN 9 minutes ago

ebridgewater1

Elaine Bridgewater RT @SymoneDSanders: Happy Thursday! —-> Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Joe Biden for president - Los Angeles Times https://t.co/RmwNQVT31i 10 minutes ago

ikerot

Sam RT @bpolitics: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed Joe Biden, giving him an influential supporter in the nation’s most populous state… 14 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Biden's White House bid https://t.co/kigPYHRPEb https://t.co/yPMulfjuLJ 16 minutes ago

chrislongview

Florida Chris RT @chrislongview: “We need @JoeBiden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times. I know that fro… 20 minutes ago

Soriano310ms

Micheal Soriano Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorses Joe Biden for president, a Biden aide confirms https://t.co/fTuxuReCMM via @abc7 1 hour ago

tinybeth83

EDG RT @roper_93: Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti endorses Joe Biden for president. https://t.co/eCbCN3oDal 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Endorses Joe Biden, Named Campaign Co-Chair [Video]LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Endorses Joe Biden, Named Campaign Co-Chair

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti threw his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:59Published

LA mayor Garcetti for Biden [Video]LA mayor Garcetti for Biden

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary contest, giving a possible boost to the candidate in California, a state that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.