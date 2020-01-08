Global  

Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure

The U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Ukrainian plane crash in Iran: Missile strike or terrorism possible causes

Iran plane crash: Ukraine appears to delete statement attributing disaster to engine failure

Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight [Video]Australian PM also says Iran shot down flight

Scott Morrison echoes other Western leaders, saying intelligence shows missile unintentionally fired at the Boeing 737-800 jet, killing all passenger onboard.

Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752 [Video]Canadians Come Together To Mourn Flight 752

Canadians gathered across the country to mourn the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752.

