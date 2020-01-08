Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump Says He's On The Verge Of Ordering A Military Response In Aftermath Of Iranian Missile Attack

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:36s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Says He's On The Verge Of Ordering A Military Response In Aftermath Of Iranian Missile AttackHe made the announcement at a rally in Ohio.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump To Impose New Sanctions On Iran In Response To Missile Strikes

President Donald Trump initially threatened Iran with a military response to any attack on U.S....
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Joe Scarborough: ‘Hard to Believe’ Trump Would Launch Iran Attacks Without First Speaking to Putin

Joe Scarborough appears to be of the mind that President Donald Trump sought either the counsel or...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure [Video]Plane Crash In Iran Likely Caused By Missile, Not Mechanical Failure

The U.S. believes the Ukranian aircraft with 176 people on board was shot down by Iran, though President Trump suspects it may have been unintentional. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published

Protest to oppose war with Iran held in Utica [Video]Protest to oppose war with Iran held in Utica

Across the street, was a counter rally with supporters of President Donald Trump and his decision to take out the Top Iranian General

Credit: WKTVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.